CHSE plans pre-Covid evaluation pattern for Plus II examination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is planning to revert to the pre-Covid assessment pattern for the upcoming annual Plus II examinations due next year.“As the academic session in 2022-23 started on time with a 100 per cent syllabus, the Council is planning to go back to the old pattern of assessment for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2023,” said a senior official from the CHSE. In 2021-22, while the Plus II syllabus had been pruned by 30 per cent, the Council had awarded marks to students in the final exam in two different systems.

The performance of the students in AHSE 2022 was evaluated on the basis of actual marks obtained by the candidate in the annual board examination as well as taking into account 80 per cent of the marks from annual board examination and 20 per cent from the internal assessment. Candidates were then awarded the best of the two marks.The CHSE official said the final decision on the evaluation pattern will be announced soon.

The officials informed that the Council has kept March first week as the tentative date for AHSE 2023 exams. Practical exams will start from January. Meanwhile, the Council on Friday announced to resume the online form fill-up process for the annual Plus II Examination again in view of the representations it received from a number of students and institutions.

The form fill up will resume for a window of six days from December 12 to 17 to give another chance to students who could not complete the process due to various reasons. There, however, will be no further extension of the deadline, the officials said. As per the CHSE notification, fine for late form fill up will be `450 which students are required to deposit by December 20. They have also been asked to submit the documents between December 21 and 22.

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is planning to revert to the pre-Covid assessment pattern for the upcoming annual Plus II examinations due next year.“As the academic session in 2022-23 started on time with a 100 per cent syllabus, the Council is planning to go back to the old pattern of assessment for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2023,” said a senior official from the CHSE. In 2021-22, while the Plus II syllabus had been pruned by 30 per cent, the Council had awarded marks to students in the final exam in two different systems. The performance of the students in AHSE 2022 was evaluated on the basis of actual marks obtained by the candidate in the annual board examination as well as taking into account 80 per cent of the marks from annual board examination and 20 per cent from the internal assessment. Candidates were then awarded the best of the two marks.The CHSE official said the final decision on the evaluation pattern will be announced soon. The officials informed that the Council has kept March first week as the tentative date for AHSE 2023 exams. Practical exams will start from January. Meanwhile, the Council on Friday announced to resume the online form fill-up process for the annual Plus II Examination again in view of the representations it received from a number of students and institutions. The form fill up will resume for a window of six days from December 12 to 17 to give another chance to students who could not complete the process due to various reasons. There, however, will be no further extension of the deadline, the officials said. As per the CHSE notification, fine for late form fill up will be `450 which students are required to deposit by December 20. They have also been asked to submit the documents between December 21 and 22.