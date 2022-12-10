Home States Odisha

CHSE plans pre-Covid evaluation pattern for Plus II examination

In 2021-22, while the Plus II syllabus had been pruned by 30 per cent, the Council had awarded marks to students in the final exam in two different systems. 

Published: 10th December 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

exam-test-student

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is planning to revert to the pre-Covid assessment pattern for the upcoming annual Plus II examinations due next year.“As the academic session in 2022-23 started on time with a 100 per cent syllabus, the Council is planning to go back to the old pattern of assessment for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2023,” said a senior official from the CHSE.  In 2021-22, while the Plus II syllabus had been pruned by 30 per cent, the Council had awarded marks to students in the final exam in two different systems. 

The performance of the students in AHSE 2022 was evaluated on the basis of actual marks obtained by the candidate in the annual board examination as well as taking into account 80 per cent of the marks from annual board examination and 20 per cent from the internal assessment. Candidates were then awarded the best of the two marks.The CHSE official said the final decision on the evaluation pattern will be announced soon. 

The officials informed that the Council has kept March first week as the tentative date for AHSE 2023 exams. Practical exams will start from January. Meanwhile, the Council on Friday announced to resume the online form fill-up process for the annual Plus II Examination again in view of the representations it received from a number of students and institutions.

The form fill up will resume for a window of six days from December 12 to 17 to give another chance to students who could not complete the process due to various reasons. There, however, will be no further extension of the deadline, the officials said. As per the CHSE notification, fine for late form fill up will be `450 which students are required to deposit by December 20. They have also been asked to submit the documents between December 21 and 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CHSE pre-Covid evaluation Plus II examination
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp