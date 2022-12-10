Home States Odisha

Elderly man killed, wife injured in bid to resist robbery in Odisha

Om Prakash, who has been detained by police for questioning on the matter, said the miscreants set some clothes in the house on fire before decamping with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In an incident that has brought to the fore the deteriorating law and order situation in rural areas of Cuttack district, an elderly man was killed and his wife critically injured while attempting to prevent armed miscreants from robbing their house at Lendura Bhagabanpur village within Nemalo police limits late on Thursday night.

While the deceased was identified as Hrushikesh Muduli (69), his wife Kanaklata (62) has been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack city. The incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am. Sources said four miscreants knocked on the door of the couple’s house and barged in with knife and ‘bhujali’.
When Hrushikesh and Kanaklata tried to resist, the latter attacked them with their weapons. While Hrushikesh died on the spot, Kanaklata was rendered unconscious. The miscreants then went about robbing the house after locking the couple’s grandson Om Prakash (19) in a room.

Om Prakash, who has been detained by police for questioning on the matter, said the miscreants set some clothes in the house on fire before decamping with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs. “Our entire house was filled with smoke. I could not see what was happening as I was locked inside the house,” he said. Hearing Om Prakash’s screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot, rescued him and shifted Kanaklata to hospital.

On being informed, Nemalo police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Cuttack SP(Rural), Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth said a special team has been formed to probe the incident. The team is collecting evidence with the help of a scientific team and sniffer dog.“It is a matter of shock that the miscreants committed the crime in a village where houses are located close to each other,” said a local.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
robbery Cuttack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp