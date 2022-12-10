Elderly man killed, wife injured in bid to resist robbery in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In an incident that has brought to the fore the deteriorating law and order situation in rural areas of Cuttack district, an elderly man was killed and his wife critically injured while attempting to prevent armed miscreants from robbing their house at Lendura Bhagabanpur village within Nemalo police limits late on Thursday night.

While the deceased was identified as Hrushikesh Muduli (69), his wife Kanaklata (62) has been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack city. The incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am. Sources said four miscreants knocked on the door of the couple’s house and barged in with knife and ‘bhujali’.

When Hrushikesh and Kanaklata tried to resist, the latter attacked them with their weapons. While Hrushikesh died on the spot, Kanaklata was rendered unconscious. The miscreants then went about robbing the house after locking the couple’s grandson Om Prakash (19) in a room.

Om Prakash, who has been detained by police for questioning on the matter, said the miscreants set some clothes in the house on fire before decamping with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs. “Our entire house was filled with smoke. I could not see what was happening as I was locked inside the house,” he said. Hearing Om Prakash’s screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot, rescued him and shifted Kanaklata to hospital.

On being informed, Nemalo police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Cuttack SP(Rural), Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth said a special team has been formed to probe the incident. The team is collecting evidence with the help of a scientific team and sniffer dog.“It is a matter of shock that the miscreants committed the crime in a village where houses are located close to each other,” said a local.

