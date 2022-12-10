Keep Infocity IIC out of field posting for a year: Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In an exemplary order, the Orissa High Court has directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhubaneswar not to assign the IIC of Infocity police station any field posting for one year. The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has also ordered the Twin City police commissioner to send the IIC to Biju Patnaik Police Academy, Bhubaneswar for sensitisation training for a month.

As per reports, Infocity police station IIC Samita Mishra had allegedly refused to register an FIR in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man at a flat in Infocity area on February 28.

However, Infocity police acknowledged the written complaint and registered the FIR against international hockey player and DSP Birendra Lakra under section 302 of IPC on November 24 after the complainant moved the High Court seeking a Crime Branch probe into the incident.

The IIC was summoned by the High Court to appear in person on November 23. But she could not offer a plausible explanation for non-registration of the FIR. The DCP was also ordered to look into the reasons and submit a report, in which he reiterated the IIC’s stand and informed the court about no trace of the complaint at the police station.

“It is a presumable fact that when a complainant has been denied by the police officer to receive any complaint, it is but natural that there will be no trace of any receipt proof or record at the police station,” the High Court observed and asked why the petitioner should be made to rush to the High Court for seeking an order to get the FIR registered as this itself smacks the insensitivities of the police station concerned.

The High Court said inaction shown by the police is deplorable. The DCP has also been directed to personally monitor the investigation of the case while keeping all influences at bay and submit the final report within three months.

CUTTACK: In an exemplary order, the Orissa High Court has directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhubaneswar not to assign the IIC of Infocity police station any field posting for one year. The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has also ordered the Twin City police commissioner to send the IIC to Biju Patnaik Police Academy, Bhubaneswar for sensitisation training for a month. As per reports, Infocity police station IIC Samita Mishra had allegedly refused to register an FIR in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man at a flat in Infocity area on February 28. However, Infocity police acknowledged the written complaint and registered the FIR against international hockey player and DSP Birendra Lakra under section 302 of IPC on November 24 after the complainant moved the High Court seeking a Crime Branch probe into the incident. The IIC was summoned by the High Court to appear in person on November 23. But she could not offer a plausible explanation for non-registration of the FIR. The DCP was also ordered to look into the reasons and submit a report, in which he reiterated the IIC’s stand and informed the court about no trace of the complaint at the police station. “It is a presumable fact that when a complainant has been denied by the police officer to receive any complaint, it is but natural that there will be no trace of any receipt proof or record at the police station,” the High Court observed and asked why the petitioner should be made to rush to the High Court for seeking an order to get the FIR registered as this itself smacks the insensitivities of the police station concerned. The High Court said inaction shown by the police is deplorable. The DCP has also been directed to personally monitor the investigation of the case while keeping all influences at bay and submit the final report within three months.