Odisha: Child artiste for Dhanu Yatra dies in accident

Published: 10th December 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Weeks ahead of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, the 12-year-old child artiste, Shreyas Pujhari, who was selected to play the role of Balaram in the upcoming edition of the 11-day festival, passed away in an accident on Friday.

According to sources, Shreyas, a native of Amapali of Bargarh town that becomes Gopapura during Dhanu Yatra, fell accidentally while playing in his house. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead there. Shreyas was studying in class-VII in a private school in Bargarh.

A pall of gloom descended in Bargarh after the word spread about the demise of the child. Convenor of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra festival, Sureswar Satpathy said, it is an unfortunate incident and hard to believe that the child is no more. The festival is scheduled to begin on December 27 and continue up to January 6.

