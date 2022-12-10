Odisha: oil mill lands in soup for using President's pictures on hoardings

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Karanjia police registered an FIR against a Rajasthan-based oil-manufacturing firm on Friday for allegedly using President Droupadi Murmu’s pictures on its hoardings for brand advertisement. Complainant Jharana Prusty, a native of ward no 12 here alleged that BR Oil Mills, Bharatpur, used President Murmu’s pictures for advertising its mustard oil brand ‘Rani’. Speaking to the New Indian Express (TNIE) Prusty said after seeing the company using the President’s pictures on all its hoardings, she filed a complaint with the Karanjia police seeking action against them. “As a way of congratulating her, the company very cleverly highlighted its brand. It is misleading people of all age groups who believe President Murmu is actually advertising the brand,” she said adding, if these things are not stopped immediately, even alcohol, cigarette and tobacco companies will begin using her pictures for branding. Meanwhile sources said the company had not sought any permission from the Karanjia NAC before hanging the hoardings.Contacted, IIC Ranjan Sethy informed a case under sections 500 and 504 of the IPC was registered against the company and the hoardings brought down. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.