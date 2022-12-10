Home States Odisha

Odisha: Youth held for cheating woman on marriage plea

As per the complainant, Satyaranjan fell in love with her five years back and both got into physical relationship.

couple, relationships

Image for representation

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Jajpur district on Friday. The accused was identified as Satyaranjan Sahoo of Palasahi village within Kuakhia police limits in the district.

The arrest was made after the 25-year-old woman from neighbouring Gandhan area lodged a complaint with Kuakhia police against the accused on Wednesday.

As per the complainant, Satyaranjan fell in love with her five years back and both got into physical relationship. During the last three years, the woman had reportedly insisted many times for marriage, but he kept on buying time, she alleged.

However, in the first week of November, the woman got to know that Satyaranjan’s marriage was fixed with another woman and confronted him but the accused allegedly refused to oblige, the complaint further stated.

With no option, the woman told everything to her parents. “My father took the matter to the village committee which called on the committee of the accused’s village. During the discussion, Satyaranjan agreed to marry me but backed out soon,” the victim stated in her complaint.

The woman lodged a complaint on Wednesday following which police registered a case and arrested the accused,” said IIC Siba Charan Behera.

Comments

