Offer only handicraft gifts to guests: Balasore administration

BHUBANESWAR: Balasore administration on Friday asked its officials to give handicrafts and handlooms of the district in place of plastic bouquets as gifts to guests at official and semi-official functions. The step is aimed at cutting down on plastic waste and promoting the district’s crafts.

In a directive to government officials, collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said the district has a rich tradition of handicraft and handloom products which needs to be promoted. It is therefore advised that handicraft and handloom products made by local artists or tree saplings be gifted during felicitation of dignitaries at all government and semi-government events. The use of plastic bouquets should be stopped, he said.

