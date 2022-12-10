OSHB seeks approval of revised plan for Basanti Colony

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) has recently applied to the Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) for approval of a revised plan for Basanti Colony in the city. A letter was sent by the OSHB to RDA in this regard on November 25, 2022. OSBH was allotted around 150-acre land on October 11, 1977, at Basanti Colony by the Revenue department. The RDA, around five years back, had asked OSHB to submit the project details for Basanti Colony and compliances thereof.

The OSHB while applying for the revised plan approval also submitted the layout and details of the housing projects. The OSHB on August 30, 2022, had applied to the Rourkela tehsildar office for land mutation and conversion of the kissam (type) of land.

Sources said once the revised plan for the Basanti Colony gets approved, the OSHB would be positioned better to utilise its vacant land for future projects. Incidentally, many patches of the OSHB’s vacant land are under illegal occupation. Earlier, during her visit to the city on October 19, the OSHB MD Sagarika Pattnayak had spoken about the Board’s plan to set up an eight-storey building complex with commercial space and residential flats in the city.

