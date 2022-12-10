Home States Odisha

Publicly humiliated at gram sabha, youth attempts suicide in Bhubaneswar

Published: 10th December 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sad, Depressed, Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a youth attempted to commit suicide on Thursday night after he was publicly humiliated in a gram sabha for his cousin brothers’ alleged eve-teasing of school girls here. The 23-year-old youth Birabhadra Parang consumed phenyl after he along with his father Suresh, uncle Kailash and cousins Lucky and Vicky were made to kneel down holding their ears for two hours by residents of Baramunda village within Khandagiri police limits.

Birabhadra was rushed to Capital Hospital by his family members and his condition is stated to be stable at present. The entire incident which took place in Baramunda village was recorded on a mobile phone and the video has gone viral.

Basing on a complaint lodged by Suresh at Khandagiri police station late at night, two persons have been detained. Police said, the twin brothers Lucky and Vicky, both students of class-X, were allegedly passing comments at girls when a local Debendra Pradhan confronted them for their behaviour.

After residents of Baramunda village learnt about the incident, Suresh, Birabhadra and Kailash along with Lucky and Vicky were unlawfully punished in the presence of hundreds of people at around 8 pm on Thursday. Suresh refuted the allegations levelled against his nephews and said they were humiliated as the two minor boys aged 16 had a fight with their friends near a gym in the area.

Their father Kailash claimed they were even forced to do sit-ups and no one came to their rescue. He alleged the locals threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police. However, when the police conducted a raid in the village, the locals fled the spot.

Suresh has named five persons including a woman in the complaint. “A case has been registered under sections 323, 341 355, 34 and others of IPC. Investigation is continuing and necessary action will be taken against all those involved in the unlawful act,” said Khandagiri IIC Dayanidhi Nayak.

