Home States Odisha

Robust rail link to Jharkhand, Bihar: Boon for criminals but headache for police

Sources said criminal gangs from Bihar and Jharkhand are involved in many loot and snatching incidents in Rourkela.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Railway connectivity to adjacent Jharkhand and Bihar is proving to be a headache for Rourkela police in effectively containing crime in Steel City. In a change of strategy, anti-socials from outside Rourkela are taking the rail routes to sneak back to their safe havens after committing crimes in the city.   

Earlier, criminals from Jharkhand and Bihar used different roads to escape from the jurisdiction of Rourkela police. But now, they are using trains to avoid getting caught during vehicle checking at entry/exit points.

Sources said criminal gangs from Bihar and Jharkhand are involved in many loot and snatching incidents in Rourkela. Besides, majority of the online frauds or cash theft from bank accounts are attributed to different gangs in Jamtara area of Jharkhand. Some criminals of Aska in Odisha’s Berhampur are also involved in burglary and snatching incidents.

Reliable sources in Rourkela police said criminals of Jharkhand and Bihar enjoy tacit support of the cops of these two states with an understanding that they would not commit crimes in their native areas. Moreover, when Rourkela police visits the two states for investigation, their counterparts there are reluctant to cooperate. In one such incident, a team of Rourkela police had gone to Jharkhand in pursuit of some criminals. But the cops were confronted by local women who bit a member of the police team.  

Incidentally in the third week of November, Rs 14.93 lakh and Rs 5 lakh were looted from two persons at Uditnagar and Plant Site respectively when the duo was carrying the cash to deposit in banks.Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the demography of Rourkela city and nearby pockets like Bisra is helpful for criminals to mingle with the local population, hide for sometime and escape by trains. Steps have been taken to create awareness on the modus operandi of these criminals.

Police are on their toes to tackle criminal activities. Residents of the city should also remain careful to prevent incidents of loot and snatching, the SP added.Recently, trains are also being increasingly used for illegal transport of ‘ganja’ from Rourkela to different destinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Railway connectivity
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp