Woman stoned to death in Odisha's Keonjhar

Preliminary investigation suggested that she was repeatedly assaulted with a stone leading to her death.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:04 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Police recovered the blood-soaked body of a woman from the outskirts of Langalota village in Keonjhar’s Bamebari on Friday. She was identified as Ratani Munda. Police suspected that she was stoned to death on December 6 night.

On December 7, villagers spotted blood stains outside Ratani’s house. On being informed, local police reached the spot and started investigation.

A search operation was also launched to trace the woman. After two days, Ratani’s body was recovered from a bush on the outskirts of Langalota.

Preliminary investigation suggested that she was repeatedly assaulted with a stone leading to her death. Police have detained Ratani’s husband and are interrogating him. Further investigation is underway.

