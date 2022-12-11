Home States Odisha

1 dead, 10 injured as truck rams into fruit stall in Cuttack

While seven injured persons have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, the rest three are undergoing treatment at private hospital in Jagatpur.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A person was killed and 10 others including three women were injured in a series of accidents involving a Hywa truck near Khaira bridge under Jagatpur police station on the outskirts of Cuttack city on Saturday evening.

The deceased identified as Subash Sahu (37) of Badamba locality and owner of the fruit shop.All the nine injured belonging to different districts were reportedly purchasing fruits from the roadside shop when the truck rammed in.    

According to eye witness, the Cuttack bound speeding Hywa truck coming from Salepur side on Cuttack-Kendrapara state highway suddenly lost balance and rammed into the fruit shop after hitting two cars and five bikes on its right side.  

While the Hywa truck has been seized, its driver Prakash Biswal has been arrested. Police have registered a case and launched investigation to ascertain as to how the vehicle lost control, informed Jagatpur IIC Rabindra Meher.

