BJD asks BJP not to politicise CM Patnaik’s statement on women

Stating that the chief minister is trusted by the people of Odisha for more than two decades especially by women, Patra said it is his moral responsibility to point out this.

BHUBANESWAR: As the spat between BJD and BJP over disrespect to women issue continued after the Padampur bypoll, the regional party on Saturday advised the BJP not to treat this as a political issue. Reacting to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had mentioned how some BJP leaders had made ‘demeaning and insulting’ remarks against party candidate in Padampur, Barsha Singh Bariha.

“What message are we sending to women who want to enter public life? That if you enter public life you will be treated with contempt and dishonour. Women participation in public life is already very low in India and these kind of demeaning statements and treatment will further push women away from entering public life,” he said.

Stating that the chief minister is trusted by the people of Odisha for more than two decades especially by women, Patra said it is his moral responsibility to point out this. “It has nothing to do with politics. This is about women’s dignity and their participation in public life,” he said.

But in the process the union minister has tried to pull the prime minister and the schemes of Centre into his statement which is unfortunate and misleading, Patra said and added, “We are sure our beloved prime minister and senior leaders of BJP will squarely condemn personalised demeaning statements made against any women.”

