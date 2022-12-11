Carcass of female elephant found in Kuldiha sanctuary

By Express News Service

BALASORE/ANGUL: The carcass of a female elephant was found near Kadamsole village within Nilagiri range of Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. The carcass of the elephant was spotted by some locals in the morning.

On being informed, forest personnel along with assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Shoven Chand, range officer Ananta Jena and a veterinary team from Nilagiri reached the spot for conducting autopsy on the carcass.

The samples collected from the carcass were sent to a laboratory for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the elephant’s death. The carcass was buried at the spot. Jena stated that the age of the female elephant was around 15 years and problems relating to old age might have caused its death. No injury had been spotted on the carcass, he added.

However, the locals suspected it to have fallen from a hill and died of internal injuries. It appears the elephant was pregnant, they said. In another incident, a 48-year-old woman was killed by an elephant in Kapilash wildlife sanctuary on the day. ACF Subrat Kumar Patra said the victim, Jhulu Nayak of Krishnakumarpur village had ventured into the sanctuary to collect wood when she was trampled to death by the elephant. Jhulu’s body was spotted by some villagers in the evening.

Patra said the deceased’s family was paid `40,000 for funeral expenses and the compensation will be paid after documentation is complete. Jhulu’s body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.



