Home States Odisha

Carcass of female elephant found in Kuldiha sanctuary

The samples collected from the carcass were sent to a laboratory for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the elephant’s death.

Published: 11th December 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

The carcass of female elephant found in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE/ANGUL: The carcass of a female elephant was found near Kadamsole village within Nilagiri range of Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. The carcass of the elephant was spotted by some locals in the morning. 

On being informed, forest personnel along with assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Shoven Chand, range officer Ananta Jena and a veterinary team from Nilagiri reached the spot for conducting autopsy on the carcass. 

The samples collected from the carcass were sent to a laboratory for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the elephant’s death. The carcass was buried at the spot. Jena stated that the age of the female elephant was around 15 years and problems relating to old age might have caused its death. No injury had been spotted on the carcass, he added.

However, the locals suspected it to have fallen from a hill and died of internal injuries. It appears the elephant was pregnant, they said. In another incident, a 48-year-old woman was killed by an elephant in Kapilash wildlife sanctuary on the day. ACF Subrat Kumar Patra said the victim, Jhulu Nayak of Krishnakumarpur village had ventured into the sanctuary to collect wood when she was trampled to death by the elephant. Jhulu’s body was spotted by some villagers in the evening. 

Patra said the deceased’s family was paid `40,000 for funeral expenses and the compensation will be paid after documentation is complete. Jhulu’s body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp