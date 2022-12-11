Dharmendra Pradhan causes a stir with early Assembly poll claim

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday caused a flutter in the political circles stating he has heard about the possibility of early polls in Odisha. The ruling BJD, however, was quick to respond maintaining that the party is not aware of any such development.

“I have heard that next elections may be held early in Odisha,” Pradhan told mediapersons here while responding to queries about the party’s performance in the Padampur bypoll in which the BJP nominee lost to the BJD candidate.

In response to a question on the impact of the Padampur loss on the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Union minister maintained that the polls are eight to 15 months away and the situation would have undergone a lot of changes by that time.

A lot of developments would have taken place by then. Political parties will fight the electoral battle with their own agenda in a democratic set up, he said.Stating that BJP had fought the elections in 2019 with its own strategy, Pradhan said it has emerged as the main Opposition party in Odisha.

Pradhan, however, admitted that the party did not achieve its goal in the Padampur bypoll and accepted the people’s verdict. But he targeted the ruling BJD for trying to spread a message that the BJP has shown disrespect towards women.“They should keep it in mind that the BJP got over 78,000 votes in Padampur. People from all sections including women voted for the party,” he said.

Referring to the statements coming out from the BJD camp after the victory, Pradhan said it is quite natural for the winner to boast and remain upbeat. Claiming that the people of Odisha have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards the development of the state, he said BJP has been following its own policies aimed at the progress of the state and welfare of its people.

Stating that the prime minister has emerged as the champion of women empowerment by launching several programmes for their upliftment, Pradhan said the BJP is fully aware of its responsibilities towards the state and its people and it will discharge its duty sincerely.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Prasanna Acharya said that it was the BJP that had called early polls in 2004. “The Union minister might have referred to plan of the Centre to conduct early parliamentary elections. It is also possible that he said this to encourage party workers after loss of BJP in Padampur bypoll,” he said.

