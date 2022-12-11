Locals block Mayurbhanj NH over woman’s death in mishap

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vehicular traffic between Baripada and Bangiriposi on NH-49 in Mayurbhanj was disrupted on Saturday as locals staged a protest over the death of 55-year-old woman in a road mishap on the stretch. The locals demanded an under-bridge on the stretch of the highway after Sumita Sahoo of Patharkam village was hit by a truck from the rear on Friday.

Sumita sustained critical injuries in the mishap and was rushed to Bangiriposi community health centre. She was later shifted to Pt Raghunath Medical College and Hospital at Baripada where she died while undergoing treatment on the day.

Sumita’s family along with locals put the body on the road and demanded an under-bridge at Fire Station Chowk. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the road due to the agitation. The victim’s husband, Khirod Chandra Sahoo said several road mishaps occur at Fire Station Chowk. “As no police personnel have been deployed on the road, an under-bridge must be constructed on the stretch of road to avert such mishaps in future,” he said.

A police team from Bangiriposi led by Baripada SDPO Prakash James Toppo rushed to the agitation site and persuaded the locals to call off their agitation. Till reports last came in, the protestors had not called off the agitation.

