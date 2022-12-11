Minor girl falls prey to cyber fraud in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A minor girl became a victim of cyber fraud after ordering some items online, and a complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Cuttack.

When the girl returned home and checked the parcel, she found some dirty clothes inside it. She then contacted the delivery boy to return the item demanding a refund following which he asked her to give a PhonePe number to which he could transfer the amount.

As she did not have a PhonePe account, she gave the PhonePe number of a neighbour. The delivery boy asked the neighbour to click the link he had sent to the number. When he clicked, Rs 19,000 was debited from his account.

