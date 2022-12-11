Home States Odisha

Odia movie producer suffers loss in films, ‘steals’ concrete mixer

Published: 11th December 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An Odia film producer and another scrap shop owner at Mancheswar Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Friday from Khallikote in Ganjam district for their alleged involvement in the theft of a concrete mixer truck.

Sources said Sutanshu Mohanty, the producer, had lifted the truck, posing as its owner, from a spot in front of the forest office in Khallikote with the help of a pick-up van on December 7 and sold it at the scrap shop of Kisan Gupta. Sutanshu is a native of Mehendinagar in Kendrapara district while Kisan belongs to Sabari village in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Sutanshu confessed to stealing the truck after sustaining losses in the films. He had gone to Khallikote from Bhubaneswar in a bus to steal the truck. After the vehicle’s owner lodged an FIR regarding theft of his vehicle, an investigation was launched.

Police traced the pick-up van used to tow the truck to Bhubaneswar to Polasara. During interrogation, the driver of the van said Sutanshu claimed to be the owner of the truck and had hired his vehicle to tow it to Mancheswar Industrial Area. While Sutanshu and Kisan were arrested, the driver of the pick-up van was released as he was not involved in the theft.

Comments

