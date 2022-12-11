Odisha: Six fake Maoists held for threatening businessman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/RAYAGADA: Rayagada police, on Friday, arrested six miscreants who had threatened to carry out an explosion near the house of a businessman from Sunger village within Kashipur police limits, in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

The six, posing as Naxals, had reportedly procured gelatin sticks from Kerala to intimidate the businessman Kumar Shankar Gopal (42) into paying Rs 5 lakh extortion. On receiving information from Gopal, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, bomb disposal squad of Rayagada, District Voluntary Force and the local police evacuated the area near the businessman’s residence to avoid any untoward incident. The police defused the bomb and seized five gelatin sticks (200 gm each), 10 detonators and five-metre electric wire.

Police confirmed none of the accused is a member of the banned CPI (Maoist). The mastermind Ashok, was working in Kerala and had returned to Rayagada a few days back. “Initial investigation suggests the accused do not have any criminal antecedents but a detailed verification is on to establish details. Our preliminary probe suggests that the gelatin sticks were procured from Kerala as prime accused Ashok is acquainted with the southern state,” said Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma.

BHUBANESWAR/RAYAGADA: Rayagada police, on Friday, arrested six miscreants who had threatened to carry out an explosion near the house of a businessman from Sunger village within Kashipur police limits, in Rayagada district on Wednesday. The six, posing as Naxals, had reportedly procured gelatin sticks from Kerala to intimidate the businessman Kumar Shankar Gopal (42) into paying Rs 5 lakh extortion. On receiving information from Gopal, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, bomb disposal squad of Rayagada, District Voluntary Force and the local police evacuated the area near the businessman’s residence to avoid any untoward incident. The police defused the bomb and seized five gelatin sticks (200 gm each), 10 detonators and five-metre electric wire. Police confirmed none of the accused is a member of the banned CPI (Maoist). The mastermind Ashok, was working in Kerala and had returned to Rayagada a few days back. “Initial investigation suggests the accused do not have any criminal antecedents but a detailed verification is on to establish details. Our preliminary probe suggests that the gelatin sticks were procured from Kerala as prime accused Ashok is acquainted with the southern state,” said Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma.