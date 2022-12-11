Odisha to extend nutrition to children in hard-to-reach villages

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will soon roll out Pada Pushti Karyakram, a programme to extend supplementary nutrition to children in the age group of three to six years residing in hard-to-reach villages that have no anganwadi centres.

Just like the supplementary nutrition programme under Integrated Child Development Scheme, these children will be provided morning snacks and hot cooked meals at their villages. According to the government report, there are 2,543 hard to reach villages in Odisha.

Recently, the Women and Child Development department directed collectors of all districts to identify Pusti Sakhi, an SHG member who will run the programme in the identified village, and the children who would be covered under it. In case there are no SHGs in the village, the mother of a child in the three to six years will be identified as a resource person to run the programme.

Officials of the department said the Pusti Sakhis will be responsible for bringing the dry ration from the nearest anganwadi centre on the 1st of every month, cooking and distributing the food among the children.

“This programme is temporary in nature till the children of the vulnerable age group are in the pada (village or hamlet). A register on the programme will be maintained by the Pusti Sakhis which will be collected by the anganwadi worker of the nearest centre every month to be verified by ICDS supervisor and CDPO,” said NC Jyoti Nayak, additional secretary of the department.

The children will be fed for six days in a week for a minimum of 300 days in a year. While the hot cooked food will include rice, dal, vegetables and ‘saag’, eggs, the morning snacks will have a ladoo made of either millets, besan or wheat flour besides, ‘chuda’ and sprouted moong. While the children will be fed in groups at a common location in the village, the Pusti Sakhi may prepare the food at her house.

Similarly, growth of the children in the hard to reach areas will be monitored every month at the nearest anganwadi centre through the POSHAN tracker. And the ICDS supervisor will visit the village once every month to take measurements of all the children. “The initiative is a step to ensure that children in inaccessible pockets of the state are not deprived of the nutrition required for their overall physical and mental growth,” said the official.

As per the existing rules, an anganwadi centre can be opened in a village which has a minimum population of 150. Villages with a population of less than 150 are tagged to the nearby anganwadi centre.

