Odisha to host three G20 meets in April

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will host at least three G20 sub-committee meetings scheduled early next year. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the pre-summit meets on energy, education and culture will be held in the state.

After India assumed the year-long G20 presidency on December 1, several states including Odisha have been roped in to organise the pre-summit meets. Over 200 meetings have been planned across 55 locations in the country with the main summit at New Delhi.

“It is a matter of pride as India became the G20 president-nation. Sub-committee meetings on three verticals - education, energy and culture have been planned in Odisha in April, 2023. All three important subjects hold significance for the state,” Pradhan said.

Though the venue of the sub-committee meetings has not been finalised yet, heritage town Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for the meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was in New Delhi to attend the meeting of the governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors on G20 preparations, also had hinted that Konark could host a key G20 meeting.

In March, a team of officials from the Ministry of External Affairs’ logistics committee had conducted a feasibility study in Konark and visited some star hotels in Bhubaneswar. They had also held a formal meeting with senior officials of the Home, Tourism and Urban Development departments.

Sources said Konark is at the top of the agenda for the sub-committee meeting on the culture track. This apart, such meetings are also being planned at UNESCO world heritage sites and ASI protected monuments like Khajuraho, Hampi, Agra Fort and Taj Mahal.

After India assumed the presidency, 100 centrally-protected monuments, including world heritage sites spread across the country, were lit up for a week and all illuminated heritage structures highlighted the G20 logo.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising the world’s major developed and developing economies that addresses global economic issues, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

