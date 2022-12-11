Odisha: Young scientists showcase models at CBSE regional science exhibition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day CBSE Regional Science Exhibition-2022 was organised on the premises of BJEM School here to allow the young scientists from 66 CBSE-affiliated schools across Odisha to display their exhibits on the theme ‘Technology and Toys.’

The exhibition organised in both junior and senior category with 109 exhibits on display concluded on Saturday. The top seven exhibits from each category were also selected to participate in the National Level Science Exhibition.

CBSE deputy secretary Akhilesh Kumar joined the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest and said the exhibition will help increasing scientific temper and creativity among the budding scientists.

Joining the valedictory session of the exhibition as the chief guest, associate professor of IIT-Bhubaneswar Debadatta Swain advised the students to stay more focused on the process rather than the outcome. BJEM School chairman Raghunath Mishra and principal Sandhya Jena also spoke at the event.

Mishra said the scientific temperament of the young scientists will empower the world reeling with lots of issues and challenges.Vice-principal Pallabi Mohapatra said the young scientists are the torch bearers of the scientific world.

