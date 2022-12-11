Home States Odisha

Odisha's PDC teachers struggle to sustain without jobs, salary

The move was aimed at addressing the issue of shortage of teachers in government schools.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher, school, college

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least 120 periphery development committee (PDC) teachers of government schools in Koida and Lahunipada are finding it tough to sustain after losing their jobs due to closure of mines. A few such teachers,  employed by different mining companies, have not been paid for long.

The Periphery Development Committee Teachers’ Association (PDCTA) had put forth their grievance before Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali seeking payment of their salaries through District Mineral Foundation (DMF) along with statutory benefits on December 8.

PDCTA secretary Samanta Naik said with the mining boom in Koida Mining Circle (KMC), several companies from 2003 onwards had appointed teachers through the periphery development committees headed by BDOs of Koida and Lahunipada blocks. The move was aimed at addressing the issue of shortage of teachers in government schools. The teachers, whose salaries ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 16,000 per month, are not paid any statutory benefits like those paid to mine workers including PF, ESI or bonus.

Association sources said the then collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on May 17, 2022 had assured to enrol the teachers as ‘volunteer teachers’ under the Sundargarh DMF and on his instruction the cluster resource centre coordinators had collected fresh documents from them. After Kalyan’s transfer, they approached Gavali in September, but no decision has yet been taken on the matter.

A volunteer teacher Anita Naik said she is serving at the Kantarkala government primary school in Koida for the last 12 years and has allegedly not been paid since March, 2019 by a mining company whose leasehold right of Kantarkala mine ended in March, 2020. A new company which bagged the Kantarkala mine is reportedly unwilling to pay her.

She said there are several teachers like her whose fate continue to hang in balance as they too have not been paid. A few others have quit. Anita said she and others like her work like regular teachers and perform usual tasks.Sundargarh district education officer AK Pradhan said only the district administration can take a decision on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PDC Teachers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp