Two sisters rescued after being cheated, confined in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In yet another incident of love and deceit, Jajpur Town police on Saturday rescued two sisters from a rented house in Sundarimuhan village. The siblings alleged being cheated by one Ranjit Sahu (23), a resident of Bania Sahi in Abdalpur within Jajpur Sadar police limits and kept in confinement for a month.

Police said a manhunt has been launched for Sahu while his mother Ranjulata and brothers Chandan and Ranjan have been detained by police for interrogation. As per the sisters, Sahu befriended the two women, aged 23 and 19, hailing from Khaprakhol in Balangir district, who were working in a private firm in Tamil Nadu for the last two years. They were in constant touch with Sahu on Instagram for the last three months. After gaining their trust, Sahu allegedly lured the elder one to come to Jajpur, promising to marry her, the complainants stated. The sisters left Tamil Nadu by train and reached Jajpur by bus from Bhubaneswar last month.

However, Sahu reportedly kept them confined in a rented house in Sundarimuhan. After several trials to escape, both the sisters managed to come out of the house and informed the villagers. As soon as local police was intimated on Friday night, a team reached the spot and rescued the women on Saturday. One of the victims said she fell in love with Ranjit on the social media platform and they became close to each other after months of chats and calls. “He had promised to marry me and assured me of getting my younger sister married in his circle. His family members are involved in the entire incident as they too had assured us they will ensure my sister’s marriage. When we reached Jajpur, Sahu kept us in a rented house and locked it.

Sahu and his family members tortured and beat us during our confinement. We somehow managed to escape and informed the locals about the incident,” the elder sibling said. Jajpur Town IIC Ajay Kumar Jena said the mother and two brothers of the accused have been detained for questioning. “The accused is absconding and efforts are on to trace him,” he said, adding the parents of the victims have been informed.

