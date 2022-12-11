Woman held for embezzling over Rs 18 lakh govt funds in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The community resource person (CRP) of Juania gram panchayat (GP) under Aul block of Kendrapara district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly swindling around Rs 18 lakh government funds from a nationalised bank.

President of gram panchayat level federation (GPLF) of Juania GP Tilotama Behera had lodged an FIR with Aul police last week accusing CRP Babita Samal and her daughter Baisakhi, the master bookkeeper of the panchayat, of embezzling Rs 17.96 lakh from the bank account of the GPLF by forging her signature.

While Baisakhi is on the run, Babita was arrested on Saturday. “The mother-daughter duo illegally withdrew the sum from the official account of the GPLF and transferred it to their own accounts. The fraud was recently uncovered by the local fund audit squad,” said IIC Dilip Sahoo adding, efforts are on to nab Baisakhi.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and produced in Aul court on Saturday. She was later remanded in jail custody after her bail pleas were rejected, the officer added.

