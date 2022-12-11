Home States Odisha

Woman held for embezzling over Rs 18 lakh govt funds in Odisha's Kendrapara

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and produced in Aul court on Saturday.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The community resource person (CRP) of Juania gram panchayat (GP) under Aul block of Kendrapara district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly swindling around Rs 18 lakh government funds from a nationalised bank.

President of gram panchayat level federation (GPLF) of Juania GP Tilotama Behera had lodged an FIR with Aul police last week accusing CRP Babita Samal and her daughter Baisakhi, the master bookkeeper of the panchayat, of embezzling Rs 17.96 lakh from the bank account of the GPLF by forging her signature.

While Baisakhi is on the run, Babita was arrested on Saturday.  “The mother-daughter duo illegally withdrew the sum from the official account of the GPLF and transferred it to their own accounts. The fraud was recently uncovered by the local fund audit squad,” said IIC Dilip Sahoo adding, efforts are on to nab Baisakhi.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and produced in Aul court on Saturday. She was later remanded in jail custody after her bail pleas were rejected, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp