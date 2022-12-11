Youth held for grandfather’s murder during loot bid

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after an elderly man was killed during an alleged loot bid at Lendura Bhagabanpur village under Nemalo police limits, police have charged his 19-year-old grandson for the murder. Salepur SDPO Bimal Barik informed that the deceased Hrusikesh Muduli (69), a retired clerk and his wife Kanaklata (62) were sleeping on Thursday night when their grandson Om Prakash Muduli who had been living with them since last November attempted to steal cash and valuables from their cupboard.

Hearing the sound of the cupboard opening, Hrusikesh woke up and caught Om Prakash red-handed, but he attacked him with a chopper. The commotion woke up Kanaklata, who tried to intervene and she too was attacked. In an attempt to give it a colour of loot bid, the accused set a blanket on fire and left the spot. Kanaklata, undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Cuttack, is stated to be in a critical condition.

“Om Prakash was trying to flee outside the state when police apprehended him from Cuttack railway station on Friday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” Barik said.

Looted cash amounting to Rs 4,170, a gold chain, earrings, a gold bracelet, silver jewellery and other valuables were recovered from his possession. The accused has been forwarded to the court, Barik added. Meanwhile, Om Prakash’s father Prakash Muduli on Saturday allegedly attempted suicide out of shame. He was rushed to Nischintakoili CHC and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

