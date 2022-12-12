Home States Odisha

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court inaugurates court complex

He was accompanied by Justice BR Sarangi and Justice V Narasingh.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar inaugurated a new civil court complex at Bhapur and laid the foundation stone for new court complex and different infrastructural development of judiciary in many places in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

The chief justice inaugurated 44 quarters at Nayagarh and laid the foundation stone for a new court complex at Gania, construction of bar association building, canteen and transit house at Daspalla and bar association-cum-amenity centre building, transit house, district record room, store house building and 32 quarters at Nayagarh.He was accompanied by Justice BR Sarangi and Justice V Narasingh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Justice S Muralidhar Bhapur
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp