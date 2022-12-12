Chief Justice of Orissa High Court inaugurates court complex

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar inaugurated a new civil court complex at Bhapur and laid the foundation stone for new court complex and different infrastructural development of judiciary in many places in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

The chief justice inaugurated 44 quarters at Nayagarh and laid the foundation stone for a new court complex at Gania, construction of bar association building, canteen and transit house at Daspalla and bar association-cum-amenity centre building, transit house, district record room, store house building and 32 quarters at Nayagarh.He was accompanied by Justice BR Sarangi and Justice V Narasingh.

