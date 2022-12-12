Conference on energy sustainability in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The conference was supported by Odisha Power Generation Corporation and Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited.

BERHAMPUR: A national conference on energy sustainability and society was organised by National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST), Berhampur in association Indian Energy Congress.The conference, inaugurated by chairman of OHPC Bishnupada Sethy, focused on identifying innovative technologies, research and design advances and solutions towards a path of renewable and sustainable energy including utility-level systems integration.

During an expert talk session, speakers like Dr Kanungo Barada Mohanty of NIT Rourkela, Dr Chandrasekhar Narayan Bhende of IIT, Bhubaneswar, Prof Prakash Kumar Hota of VSSUT Burla, former DG of National Institute of Wind Energy Balaraman Kannan, and deputy director (technical) of National Institute of Solar Energy Birinchi Bora deliberated on renewable energy and sustainability.

The conference was supported by Odisha Power Generation Corporation and Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited. Biswaranjan Mishra of OPTCL, Ashok Kumar Tripathy of CPRL, Bengaluru, Pravakar Swain, Priyabrata Patnaik, Pravat Kumar Parhi of Indian Energy Congress, NIST founder chairman Sukant K Mohapatra, NIST principal Priyadarshi Tripathy and registrar Kshirod Chandra Mohapatra were among those present.

