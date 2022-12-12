Couple killed over sorcery suspicion in Odisha

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A Couple was found brutally murdered in Rasol Jhumukipatiya Sahi within Daitari police limits of Keonjhar district on Sunday amid allegations that the two were killed on suspicion of practising sorcery.

The deceased were identified as Lecha Murmu (45) and his wife Dhani (40). Sources said the couple had slept outside their house after having dinner. Late at night, their elder daughter Sinigo, who was sleeping inside the house, rushed out on hearing screams to find her parents lying a pool of blood. Sinigo informed her relatives and others in the village about the incident. The couple was killed with sharp objects, sources said.

Ghatagaon SDPO Sushil Kumar Mishra along with Harichandanpur and Daitari police have started investigation into the matter. Sources said Rasol Jhumukipatiya is inhabited by tribals.In the last one month, two people have died due to illness. It is alleged that villagers suspected Lecha and Dhani of practising sorcery which led to the deaths. Police have detained one person for questioning in the matter.

