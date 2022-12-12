Elephant herd strays into Mahanadi plain in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Herd of 16 elephants were spotted on Nandakishore Patha, a plain in Mahanadi river and created panic among the city residents on Sunday night. On being informed, forest personnel of Cuttack city forest division reached the spot and kept a close watch on their movement near Gadagadia Ghat, Cantonment police station and Gora Kabar.

“The herd of elephants which started its movement from Athagarh forest division towards Khuntuni this evening strayed into Nandakishore Patha from Choudwar side at about 9 pm.Around 30 forest staff have kept a close was on their movement,” said Cuttack DFO Ajit Kumar Satapathy.Though there is less chance of the herd moving towards the city, forest staff have been kept on alert at different place to watch their movement,he added.

CUTTACK: A Herd of 16 elephants were spotted on Nandakishore Patha, a plain in Mahanadi river and created panic among the city residents on Sunday night. On being informed, forest personnel of Cuttack city forest division reached the spot and kept a close watch on their movement near Gadagadia Ghat, Cantonment police station and Gora Kabar. “The herd of elephants which started its movement from Athagarh forest division towards Khuntuni this evening strayed into Nandakishore Patha from Choudwar side at about 9 pm.Around 30 forest staff have kept a close was on their movement,” said Cuttack DFO Ajit Kumar Satapathy.Though there is less chance of the herd moving towards the city, forest staff have been kept on alert at different place to watch their movement,he added.