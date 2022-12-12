Home States Odisha

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya students lock school gate

While principal Bijaya Kumar Sethi taught them Biology, there were no teachers for Physics and Chemistry.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Protesting transfer of the in-charge principal of the school, students of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Tumudibandh under Baliguda block of Kandhamal district locked the school gate on Sunday. According to the students, there were only three teachers in the school for English, Maths and Biology. While principal Bijaya Kumar Sethi taught them Biology, there were no teachers for Physics and Chemistry.

“There is already a dearth of teachers in our school and transferring our principal who taught us Biology would only add to our problems since we have our board examination after two months. We have to study Physics and Chemistry on our own as we do not have teachers for these subjects as yet,” they complained.

They further alleged that several applications were sent to the block development officer Lalit Kumar Soren in this regard but to no avail. “Our only demand, for now, is to cancel the transfer of our principal. If our demands are not met, we will seek transfer from the school and not appear for our board exams,” said the students.

