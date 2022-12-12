Home States Odisha

Odisha felicitated for HWC achievement

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said 12 types of primary healthcare services along with an expanded range of diagnosis and drugs are being provided at the HWCs.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres

Representational image of Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday felicitated Odisha government for achieving the target to operationalise health and wellness centres (HWC) in the state.Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated NHM mission director Dr Brundha D on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day at Varanasi.

So far, 6304 HWCs have been set up in the state to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services. As many as 4,792 sub-centres, 1,260 primary health centres, 105 urban primary health centres, 44 urban health and wellness centres and 100 AYUSH dispensaries have been converted as HWCs.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said 12 types of primary healthcare services along with an expanded range of diagnosis and drugs are being provided at the HWCs. Population based screening of common non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast, cervical cancer, and communicable diseases like leprosy are also being conducted at these centres, she said.  

The HWCs have been linked with district headquarter hospitals, medical colleges and hospitals and other tertiary level healthcare institutions through telemedicine (e-Sanjeevani) services for specialist and super specialist consultations.

