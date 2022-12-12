Odisha stops inter-state movement of cattle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has prohibited inter-state movement of cattle in bordering districts as the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) assumes alarming proportions in Odisha. Over 10,000 cattle in the state have been found affected with the disease so far.

While cattle markets have been completely closed in the state, cattle exhibitions and fairs have also been banned to prevent the spread of the disease. Veterinary officials and police have been directed to keep a tab on the inter-state movement of cattle.

Special teams have been deployed in bordering districts including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangari, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundargarh for vaccination of all cattle.

LSD, a Capripox virus disease affecting cattle, buffalo and goat, was first detected in Odisha in the aftermath of Fani cyclone in 2019, has resurfaced in the state. Initially detected in Mayurbhanj’s Betnoti area on October 31, the disease has spread to over 20 districts. The highest number of cases are in Ganjam, followed by Bargarh and Balasore.

Of the affected 10,047 cattle in the state, 4,837 have recovered so far. Although there is no official data on the deaths, sources said over a dozen of cattle have died after getting infected with LSD.Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Ranendra Pratap Swain said the disease has become a matter of concern for livestock farmers. Several measures have been taken by the government to prevent the spread of the disease. Infected cattle are being treated through 541 veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, 3239 livestock aid centres and 314 mobile veterinary units, he said.

As a preventive measure, vaccination of cattle is being done through ‘goat pox vaccine’. So far, 6.32 lakh cattle have been vaccinated in the state.The department has also issued advisories to immediately report it to the nearest livestock inspector, veterinary doctor or chief district veterinary officer and take advantage of mobile veterinary units available in each block in case of occurrence of the disease in any area.

While control rooms have been opened at the state district levels to monitor the measures taken for disease prevention and provide advice to livestock farmers. Cattle keepers have been urged to take the help of tele veterinary service at the toll free numbers: 1962 and 155333 for experts’ advice.

Dos and don’ts

Keep infected cattle away from healthy animals

Do not buy or move cattle from one place to other when they are infected

Do not allow infected animals to graze with other animals

Keep the cattle-shed clean, seal the cracks and crevices on the walls of the shed

Do not allow water to accumulate around the cattle-shed

Feed the cattle adequate amount of grain, grass and adequate amount of clean water

