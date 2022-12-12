Home States Odisha

Odisha yet to submit proposals for ropeway projects

As per statistics tabled in the Parliament, 20 states have so far submitted 256 proposals for different ropeway projects.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:41 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is yet to recommend any project to be taken up under the National Ropeways Development Programme - ‘Parvatmala’ on PPP mode. The Centre had sought proposals from states and union territories for preferred and ecologically sustainable ropeway projects in place of conventional roads in difficult hilly areas as it will not only provide a safe mode of transport to tourists but also aid in employment generation. As per statistics tabled in the Parliament, 20 states have so far submitted 256 proposals for different ropeway projects. While Uttarakhand has proposed a maximum of 49 projects followed by 26 by Andhra Pradesh, not a single project has been submitted by Odisha.

Under ‘Parvatmala’, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to take up ropeway projects at different pilgrim and tourist destinations as a faster and environment-friendly mode of transportation. Though the state government had prepared a tentative list of 10 ropeway projects in September, no decision has been taken on the final list as it faced stiff opposition on the proposed ropeway projects in Chilika lake where two - the longest 5.3 km from Prayagi Krushnaprasad Road (Nandala - Krushnaprasad) to Kalijai temple and 3.34 km from Jhankikuda Road were planned.

The other eight proposed ropeway projects include 2.6 km in Malaygiri mountain in Angul district, 1.72 km in Satkosia in Nayagarh, 1.5 km from Dudhari to Gumandi in Koraput, 0.7 km at Bhimkund and 0.36 km at Devkund in Mayurbhanj, 0.67 km at Gonasika in Keonjhar and 0.26 km at Putudi waterfall in Kandhamal.  In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said only 20 states have submitted proposals so far.

“National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned SPV of NHAI has been mandated to implement feasible ropeway projects out of a priority list of proposals, including projects connecting pilgrim places, submitted by state governments,” he said. A Works department official said the feasibility study of the projects was on and the list will be submitted to the Centre soon.

