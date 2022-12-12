Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court indicts trial court in NDPS case conviction

The three accused persons were sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment each by the Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Nuapada on January 11, 2018.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has acquitted three persons sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a case of illegal transportation of contraband (ganja) after finding that mandatory provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were not complied with during seizure and subsequent proceedings.

All three had already spent nearly nine years in jail since their arrest following the seizure of 33 packets of ganja weighing 1.90 kg after an interception of two vehicles in which they were travelling by the Komna police in October 2013.

The single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra said, “A reading of the impugned judgment shows that the Special Judge has not considered vital aspects at all, rather the evidence of the prosecution has been accepted as it is without making deep scrutiny to ascertain as to if the mandatory requirements of the statute were complied with or not. The impugned judgment, therefore, becomes susceptible to interference,” Justice Mishra observed in his December 6 order.

The three accused persons were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each by the Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Nuapada on January 11, 2018. The trial court had also imposed ``lakh fine each. All three had challenged the trial court judgment and advocate Jeevan Ranjan Dash argued on their behalf.

“This court finds that the prosecution was not successful in establishing that the seized contraband was properly sealed at the spot, resealed at the Malkhana and kept in safe custody till its production before the Special Court. Whether it was taken to the Malkhana at all is also beset with doubts in view of the non-production of the Malkhana register,” Justice Mishra also observed.“Therefore, this court holds that the impugned order of conviction and sentence passed by the Special Judge cannot be sustained in the eye of the law. Hence it is set aside,” Justice Mishra added.

