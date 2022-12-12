Home States Odisha

Students akin to divinity who radiate happiness: Odisha Governor

At least 22 scholars received their doctoral degree at the convocation of which one was conferred the Vice Chancellor’s Best Thesis Award.

12th December 2022

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Students are like divinity who radiate happiness, said Governor Ganeshi Lal here on Sunday. Speaking at the 10th convocation of Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district on Sunday, Lal stressed the need for unity among young minds. He lauded CUTM for building a dynamic workforce through its well-structured educational initiatives.

Vice-chancellor of CUTM Supriya Patnaik, in her address, encouraged the graduating students to apply whatever they have learnt along with industry experience to nurture their entrepreneurial skills to emerge as job creators. Exhorting students to commit themselves to ensure sustainable growth, she said, “Climb a mountain to seek the world rather than letting the world see you.”

Vice-chancellor of Deakin University, Australia Prof Iain Martin appreciated his university’s relationship with CUTM and the shared goals for developing leadership qualities among students and focus on sustainable development. Founder and chairman of elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalisation, Switzerland Peter Wuffli stressed the importance of digital innovation and digital transformation and appreciate the manner in which CUTM is leading with innovation and entrepreneurial vision. He urged students  to develop a ‘can do’ attitude to succeed in life.

At least 22 scholars received their doctoral degree at the convocation of which one was conferred the Vice Chancellor’s Best Thesis Award. Overall, 12 graduates were conferred gold medals. This apart, 2,298 students from the 2020-22 batch and 131 from earlier batches were conferred degrees at the ceremony. Gajapati collector Lingraj Panda, Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra, Prof DN Rao and Dr Anita Patra were among those present.

