Uncertainty over start of liver transplant at SCB in Odisha

CUTTACK: With gastro intestinal surgery and hepatology departments functioning without professors, uncertainty looms large over commencement of the liver transplant facility at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) by January.The state government in 2013 had announced to start a liver transplant unit at SCB, a year after a kidney transplant unit started functioning in the hospital. A sum of Rs 22 crore was sanctioned for setting up the unit.

After eight years, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das inaugurated the liver transplant OPD in the superspeciality block on October 25, 2021; and as many as 16 patients, three of them donors had registered their names with the OPD on day one.Later, the OPD was shifted to hepatology department which was again inaugurated by Das on September 29 this year.

During the inauguration, Das had said that the state government has signed MoUs with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Hyderabad to establish the adult liver transplant unit, and Bangalore-based Aster CMI Hospital for setting up a paediatric liver transplant unit at SCB MCH and assured that needy families requiring the expensive surgery would be able to get it done free of cost within two-three months.

Recently, a team of AIG visited SCB MCH and inspected the infrastructure. It has advised the hospital authorities to fulfill many shortcomings.While the liver transplantation will be conducted jointly by GI surgery and hepatology departments, the two are now functioning without professors. A majority of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staffs who had undergone training twice for liver transplant surgery are also said to have retired.

After the retirement of head of the hepatology department Prof Umesh Patra on November 30, the post is lying vacant. Similarly, the post of professor is lying vacant in GI surgery since long.In such a scenario, there is no information of around 250 patients who had registered their names during the last one year.

SCB MCH superintendent Prof. Lucy Das said necessary processing is on for pre-liver transplant tests towards selection of patients by DMET, Bhubaneswar. “We have accomplished the required infrastructural shortcomings at SCBMCH and the AIG team is likely to visit the hospital for re-inspection and verification,” said Das.

