Home States Odisha

Uncertainty over start of liver transplant at SCB in Odisha

A majority of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staffs who had undergone training twice for liver transplant surgery are also said to have retired.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With gastro intestinal surgery and hepatology departments functioning without professors, uncertainty looms large over commencement of the liver transplant facility at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) by January.The state government in 2013 had announced to start a liver transplant unit at SCB, a year after a kidney transplant unit started functioning in the hospital. A sum of Rs 22 crore was sanctioned for setting up the unit.

After eight years, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das inaugurated the liver transplant OPD in the superspeciality block on October 25, 2021; and as many as 16 patients, three of them donors had registered their names with the OPD on day one.Later, the OPD was shifted to hepatology department which was again inaugurated by Das on September 29 this year.

During the inauguration, Das had said that the state government has signed MoUs with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Hyderabad to establish the adult liver transplant unit, and Bangalore-based Aster CMI Hospital for setting up a paediatric liver transplant unit at SCB MCH and assured that needy families requiring the expensive surgery would be able to get it done free of cost within two-three months.

Recently, a team of AIG visited SCB MCH and inspected the infrastructure. It has advised the hospital authorities to fulfill many shortcomings.While the liver transplantation will be conducted jointly by GI surgery and hepatology departments, the two are now functioning without professors. A majority of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staffs who had undergone training twice for liver transplant surgery are also said to have retired.

After the retirement of head of the hepatology department Prof Umesh Patra on November 30, the post is lying vacant. Similarly, the post of professor is lying vacant in GI surgery since long.In such a scenario, there is no information of around 250 patients who had registered their names during the last one year.

SCB MCH superintendent Prof. Lucy Das said necessary processing is on for pre-liver transplant tests towards selection of patients by DMET, Bhubaneswar.  “We have accomplished the required infrastructural shortcomings at SCBMCH and the AIG team is likely to visit the hospital for re-inspection and verification,” said Das.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iver transplant SCB Medical College
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp