Wrong injection kills man in Odisha, probe on

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Family members of a 31-year-old man on Sunday lodged a complaint with police alleging he died after being administered a wrong injection at a private clinic in JK Pur Road of Rayagada district.

The deceased, Prasant Kaushalya of Sanachandili village had gone to the clinic for treatment of headache and pain in the abdomen on Saturday. He has prescribed an injection and bought it from a medical store near the clinic. Prasant, who worked in a private company, was administered the injection at the clinic.

The doctor also gave some tablets and asked Prasant’s relatives to take him home. He then returned home and complained of severe chest pain and vomiting.

As it was late in the night, Prasant stayed home and was administered some home relief measures by his family. However, after he did not wake up in the morning, the family members rushed him to Rayagada hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

While Prasant’s body was seized and sent for postmortem, his brother Prasad lodged a complaint with police in this regard. As per the complaint, Prasant’s death was caused due to administration of wrong injection at the clinic.

Prasad further alleged that the doctor did not possess a valid MBBS degree and exploited patients who rushed to his clinic during emergencies. He accused the doctor of running his clinic illegally even as the police and health administration were aware of it.

Basing on the complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is on, police said. CDMO Dr LM Routray said an order has been issued to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked an outrage in Prasant’s village.A few villagers staged a protest in front of the clinic but the doctor had left by then. Police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

