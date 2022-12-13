Home States Odisha

25 hurt as petty fight among children leads to group clash in Odisha

Published: 13th December 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Debadala protesting outside Chandili police station on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A petty quarrel among children led to a full-blown clash between residents of two villages in Rayagada’s Chandili leaving at least 25 persons injured on Monday. Police said some children of Debadala and Nuapada villages in Chandili were playing on Sunday when a quarrel broke out between two kids. Soon fathers of the two kids entered into a heated argument over the incident. Before the situation could turn ugly, village elders intervened and pacified the quarrelling adults.

However on Monday, more than 100 villagers of Debadala reached Nuapada and started assaulting its residents over the previous day’s incident. They also reportedly ransacked some houses in Nuapada.
On being informed, Chandili police reached the spot and allegedly resorted to baton-charge to disperse the warring factions.

However, tension flared up as five youths of Debadala reportedly sustained minor injuries in the lathi-charge. Soon, additional SP of Rayagada Ram Prasad Sahu, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dibyajyoti Das and Chandili IIC Seema Pradhan reached the spot along with police force and brought the situation under control. Sources said 20 villagers sustained injuries in the clash. Of them, 10 sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Rayagada hospital. 

Later in the day, a group of villagers of Debadala gheraoed Chandili police station demanded action against Nuapada residents. They called off their stir after ASP Sahu assured them that a peace committee comprising residents of both villages will be formed to resolve the dispute.

Following the clash, one platoon of police force has been deployed in the area. Police said additional force is being mobilised and regular patrolling is underway in both villages to avert any further flare-ups.

