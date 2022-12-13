CJI inaugurates digitisation hubs in 10 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday virtually inaugurated District Court Digitisation Hubs (DCDH) in 10 districts of Odisha. The hubs at Angul, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Sonepur, will take care of digitisation work of all 30 districts of the state.

Each DCDH would be assigned the digitisation work of districts nearby. The objective of the hubs would be to digitise the disposed case records of the parent as well as nearby assigned districts. Scanning work for the paperless courts of the nearby districts would also be taken up at the DCDH concerned.

The CJI said digitisation work undertaken by Orissa High Court has emerged as a role model for all high courts in the country. He said digitisation is the most important step towards ensuring modernisation of judiciary especially trial courts. He said digitisation makes it easier for authorised persons to access records and also ensures organised information keeping, security of the documents and records and reduction in time taken to search documents.

The CJI also emphasised that digitisation needs to be accompanied by e-filing otherwise it would be difficult to go on digitising everything that is filed in physical form in the long run. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice S Muralidhar of Orissa High Court underscored the need for harnessing technology as an effective tool for imparting quality justice.

Establishment of e-facilitation centres in all the districts and regular training of all the stake holders has helped a lot in reaping the benefits of the information and communication technology (ICT) initiatives like e-filing, e-payment of court fees, virtual hearing, etc, he said. The high court has decided to provide touch screen laptops to every judicial officer of the state to ensure paperless work.

The Chief Justice said the facility of e-filing is now available to a lawyer or a litigant in even remote corners of the state. Digitisation of records was taken up both in the Orissa High Court and district courts.

Initially, four District Court Digitization Centres (DCDC) were set up on a pilot basis in Cuttack, Ganjam, Sambalpur and Balasore districts on April 30, 2021. After receiving encouraging results from the four DCDCs, the Orissa High Court had decided to upgrade the centres into DCDHs.

