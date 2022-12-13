Elderly man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The special POCSO court of Baripada on Monday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl. The convict was identified as Sunaram Singh of Sagunsole village within Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident took place on May 1, 2018. Taking advantage of the absence of the 6-year-old victim’s parents, Singh lured the girl with a biscuit packet and took her to a secluded place near the local river on his bicycle. He then committed the crime.

When the girl’s parents returned home, they could not find their daughter and became worried. One of the villagers informed them that the girl was last seen going with Singh on his bicycle to the river bank. The parents went to the spot and found the girl crying.

The victim’s father then lodged a complaint with Bangiriposi police in this regard basing on which a case was registered. Police arrested Singh under sections 363, 376-AB of the IPC along with 6 of POCSO Act and produced him in court.

The POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on Singh. Failing to pay the fine would result in another six months of jail term. The court has directed the state government to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to victim.



