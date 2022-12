Former Jajpur MP Mohan Jena no more

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former Jajpur MP and BJP leader Mohan Jena passed away on Monday. He was 65.

Family sources said Jena was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar few days back following some kidney-related ailments.

Jena was elected as MP of the Lok Sabha from Jajpur constituency twice in 2004 and 2009 on a BJD ticket. In 2019 general elections, he quit BJD and joined BJP after the ruling party denied him ticket to contest from Jajpur Lok Sabha seat.

Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethi, MLA Pranab Prakash Das and former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei expressed their grief on his untimely demise.

