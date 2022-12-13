Four of family found dead inside car in deserted well in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Search for four persons of a family who went missing two days back ended in tragedy after their bodies were found inside a car submerged in an abandoned well in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sapan Sarkar (57) and his wife Reeta Sarkar (50) of Umerkote in Nabarangpur besides Vishwajeet Adhikari (42) and Hajari Lal Dhali (67) of Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh.

The four victims were returning from a marriage function when their car lost control and fell into the abandoned well along the highway near CTJW College in Kanker on Saturday night. All of them drowned trapped in the car, said Bastar range IG Sundarraj P.

Sources said Sapan, who worked as a supervisor in Raighar tehsil office in Nabarangpur, left home with his wife on Tuesday to attend a relative’s wedding in Kanker. After attending the event on Saturday, the couple along with Sapan’s brother-in-law Vishwajeet and Hajari was on way to Kondagaon where they were supposed to halt in the night.

Sapan reportedly filled petrol in his car in Kanker town and was on way to Kondagaon when the mishap took place near CTJW College. When the four did not return home in the night and could not be reached on their mobile phones, Sapan’s son rushed to Kanker on Sunday and lodged a missing complaint with the local police.

Basing on the complaint, Kanker police started investigation and tracked the deceased’s mobile phones through their last known location. Police reached the accident site and on search, found belongings of the family strewn near the abandoned well along the highway.

Later, the car was found submerged in the well with all the four occupants dead inside. After autopsy, bodies of Sapan and his wife Reeta were brought to Umerkote. Chhattisgarh police said investigation is underway to find out the cause of the accident. Sapan’s only son works as a data entry operator in Umerkote tehsil office.



