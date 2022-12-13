Hirayama disease patient treated at Sunshine Hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A medical student suffering from Hirayama disease got a new lease of life after successful surgical treatment with cervical spinal fusion at Sunshine Hospital here.

Suffering from acute pain and unable to walk without help, the second year student of AIIMS, Raebareli had consulted neuro and spine surgeon, Dr Atmaranjan Dash, after failing to get remedy at other hospitals.

After preliminary investigations and diagnosis, it was decided to perform a spinal surgery on the student.

A team of three surgeons led by spine surgery department head Prof PK Sahu and neurology head Dr PK Jena conducted the procedure. The patient has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well. Hirayama that predominantly affects male adolescents causes progressive muscular weakness and atrophy of distal upper limbs.

