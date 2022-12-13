Home States Odisha

No date yet on flights from Rourkela, says Scindia

Published: 13th December 2022

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Amid the failure of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to meet a deadline on the restoration of air connectivity to Rourkela, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday refrained from announcing the date of the launch of commercial flights to the city. 

However, he said, SAIL and AAI signed an agreement for  Communication, Navigation and Surveillance and Air Navigation Services on Monday. Replying to a question by BJD member Mamata Mahanta in the Rajya Sabha, Scindia said SAIL’s airport at Rourkela is ready and will become functional once it is given ATR 2C licence by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The minister said AAI has spent around Rs 28 crore on upgradation of Rourkela airport. Work on the new apron worth Rs 7 crore, boundary wall of Rs 2 crore and resurfacing of runway has been completed and construction of the perimeter wall would be completed by December 15. He said further expansion of terminal building for Rs 6 crore would be completed by December 2023. 

Through bids, Alliance Air has been granted the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route and Big Charter will look after the Rourkela-Kolkata route, the minister said. DGCA’s inspection for upgradation of the airport from Code 2B to Code 2C to allow operation of ATR type aircraft is pending. Once the DCGA completes Code 2C licensing, commercial flights would start from the airport, he informed.

Sources said DGCA’s inspection for licence upgradation was getting delayed due to pendency of the CNS and ANS agreement between AAI and SAIL. A DGCA team is scheduled to arrive at Rourkela on Tuesday to inspect the airport on Wednesday. 
 

