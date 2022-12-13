OCPL’s Manoharpur Township inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Manoharpur Township of Odisha Coal and Power Limited (OCPL) was inaugurated at Sarbahal in Sundargarh district recently.

The township is meant for accommodating workers and employees of OCPL’s coal mine. It was inaugurated by Energy secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal in the presence of OCPL CEO Sariputta Mishra. Built at a cost of Rs 118 crore on green building theme, the township project was executed by Odisha-based Diversified Energy Solutions Private Limited. Every house in the township is solar-powered and has been designed in a way that will help energy conservation.

Among others, Sundargarh ADM Abhimanyu Behera and OPGC director (operations) Manas Rout were present. Currently, the state-owned OCPL is supplying high quality coal to around 24 companies.

