Odisha elephant poaching case: Protection staff attempts suicide; JTF begins probe

The protection staff Turam Prusty told mediapersons he was asked by his superiors not to disclose about the elephant poaching incident and subsequent destruction of evidence.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

The carcass of a three-month-old female elephant calf was found near Dasanali village under Talcher forest range on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA : Even as the joint task force (JTF) formed by the State Government for protection of wildlife on Monday began probe into the suspected elephant poaching and its cover up by the forest staff of Similipal Tiger Reserve, one of the protection assistants of the protected area on Monday allegedly attempted suicide in apprehension of punitive measures.   

The protection staff Turam Prusty told mediapersons he was asked by his superiors not to disclose about the elephant poaching incident and subsequent destruction of evidence. Once the matter came out in open, Prusty said he consumed poison fearing action. He was apparently part of the staff that burnt the elephant carcass but his statement was unclear due to his poor health. 

Prusty was initially admitted to Jahsipur hospital and later shifted to Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was moved to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the evening. Meanwhile, a two member team of the JTF headed by Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Manoj V Nair reached Similipal to probe the incident. Three forest staff including the in-charge range officer have already been placed under suspension. 

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat said stern action will be taken against those involved. “Whosoever is found involved will face action, notwithstanding how senior or junior he/she is, “ the Minister asserted. PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli said the team will carry out a detailed inquiry and immediate action will be taken based on the JTF probe. 

“Disciplinary action has already been taken and once evidences confirm, the accused will be booked under Wildlife Protection Act and criminal proceedings will be initiated against them,” Popli said. The PCCF Wildlife said bone examination report from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at OUAT is being awaited for a confirmation in the case. 

