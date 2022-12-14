AHPGIC gets two advanced equipment

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a huge relief for cancer patients, the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) here has installed fully automatic chemiluminescent immunoassay analyzer (CLIA) and biochemical analyzer machines. Both the machines have been made operational from Monday.

“The hospital needed advanced and accurate equipment to meet the requirement. Now with the procurement and installation of the two machines we are able to conduct the tests as much as required and provide the reports in one day,” said AHPGIC superintendent Prof Dr Rekha Das.

Going by the load of cancer patients of 180 to 250 every day, who required different biochemical tests such as RF, liver kidney function test, lipid profile, serum electrolyte test to ascertain the level of potassium, calcium, magnesium, chloride etc. Now the hospital’s pathology wing is able to conduct 400 biochemical tests with the fully automated biochemical analyzer machine.

Similarly, per day 50 to 60 patients require IHC marker test, viral marker test and hormonal assay test. Now with the help of CLIA analyser machine, at least 100 tests can be done in one hour, added Prof. Das.

