BJD, BJP workers engage in brawl over egg attack on Loisingha MLA

BALANGIR: BJP and BJD workers came to blows after eggs were thrown at Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling’s car at Puintala here on Tuesday. The BJP MLA was on way to inspect the Puintala paddy procurement centre (mandi) when some BJD workers reportedly hurled eggs at his vehicle.

Sources said some BJD workers first showed black flags to Mahaling near Bhaler Chowk when he was on way to lay the foundation stone of the Bhaler-Kurul bridge. The BJD workers argued that former minister and Bhatli MLA Sushant Singh put in a lot of efforts to construct the bridge. But the BJP MLA was taking credit for it by laying the foundation stone.

Following the incident, tension flared up in the area as a tussle broke out between BJD and BJP workers. However, the situation was brought under control after police arrived at the spot. Later, Mahaling went to Puintala to inspect the mandi. When he reached the place, some youths allegedly belonging to the ruling BJD hurled eggs at his car. Soon a brawl broke out between the BJD workers and supporters of the MLA present at the spot.

On being informed, Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tofan Bag reached the spot. Two persons have been detained in this connection and further investigation is underway, said police.



