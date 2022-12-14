Elephant poaching case: CWH confirms bones belong to tusker, FIR against accused soon 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA : The bone samples collected from Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in connection with the suspected elephant poaching and its cover up by the field staff has been confirmed to be of a tusker.

Examination of the samples at OUAT’s Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) ascertained them to be of an elephant. Lab test of the tissues also established the bones belonged to a male elephant, said PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli.

On basis of the evidence, the Similipal authorities were directed to lodge an FIR against the forest staff who have been suspended under Wildlife Protection Act. “The accused will be arrested soon and criminal proceedings initiated against them for destroying the evidence,” Popli said.

The suspended staff include Jenabil range officer in-charge Shiv Shankar Samal, forester Chandrabhanu Behera and forest guard Binod Kumar Das. The PCCF (Wildlife) said the Joint Task Force (JTF) investigating into the case has also been asked to submit its probe report at the earliest for further action in this matter.

“We are also looking into the matter of alleged suicide attempt by one of the protection assistants who had consumed poison fearing punitive measures in the elephant poaching incident,” he informed. Field Director of Similipal T Ashok Kumar said the protection assistant Turam Purty who was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack is under observation. An investigation will also be launched into Purty’s allegations that he was under pressure from some of the forest staff to not disclose details of the carcass burning incident to anyone.

